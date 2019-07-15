Kelly Clarkson Gives Taylor Swift Advice Regarding Scooter Braun

Singer Kelly Clarkson weighed in on the ongoing drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.

Braun recently acquired Swift’s former record label and with it, all of her masters, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Clarkson took to Twitter on Saturday to share her thoughts on the whole ordeal.

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Clarkson tweeted over the weekend. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point…”

However, a source told Page Six that Swift is unlikely allowed to re-record her old music under her new label. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Tops Forbes’ Top 100 Chart As The Highest-Paid Celebrity)

Swift has been accused of “playing the victim” after she penned a strongly worded letter regarding Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Records. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer accused Braun of bullying her and claimed she was blindsided by the business deal.

“Everyone knows she’s playing the victim,” the source told Page Six.

“She’s omitting the fact that someone acquired the company. She could’ve bought it!” another source said. “Her dad is a multimillionaire shareholder. It’s a business transaction, and she’s making it all about her.”

I’m one of the biggest Swift fans out there, but even Clarkson’s advice sounds a little silly. Re-recording all those songs seems pointless. Only her die-hard fans would be buying her new recordings. Everyone else would continue to stream her music on Spotify or Apple Music.

I think Swift went too far with the letter about Braun. Seems like a media ploy to me.