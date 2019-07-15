LeBron James Can’t Switch Jersey Numbers For The Upcoming Season

LeBron James won’t be giving Anthony Davis his “23” jersey for the upcoming season.

King James made a really big deal about switching numbers and giving Davis “23” to welcome him to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, that won’t be happening after all for the upcoming season.

According to Yahoo Sports on Friday, the move got canned after the league informed LeBron the deadline to change numbers had passed, but they would still allow it if Nike could work it out. Unfortunately for the three-time NBA champion, Nike wouldn’t do it given how many “23” Lakers jerseys they’d already “produced.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 7, 2019 at 6:59pm PDT

You just hate to see it! Hate to see it! LeBron is out here making a big circus about changing numbers, and then Nike just drops the hammer.

I don’t blame the apparel manufacturer one bit for not accommodating this move. The moment James switches his number, the “23” Lakers jerseys are going to plummet in value. Nike would have to be willing to eat a substantial loss to be fine with it, and they’re clearly not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

Now, this won’t stop James from doing it after next season if he wants, which is almost certainly what will happen.

Still, it’s pretty funny such a show was made about this since Davis got traded from the Pelicans, and Nike and the NBA just put an end to the whole thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 13, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

Would it be safe to say the Lakers are already not off to a great start? I’m not sure, but it will never get old watching LeBron James and Los Angeles take some Ls.