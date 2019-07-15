Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Donald Trump’s tweets towards progressive members of Congress during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning.

The president came under fire for telling members of Congress, including Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, to go back” and fix the countries “they originally came from,” after a series of perceived anti-American comments by the members. (RELATED: President Trump Punches Back On Racism Charges After ‘Go Back’ Tweet)

A close ally of the president, Graham went on the attack against Ocasio-Cortez and Omar, accusing Omar of being “anti-Semitic,” and calling the representatives a “bunch of communists,” while also advising Trump to “aim higher” in his criticism.

“We all know AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists they hate Israel, they hate our own country. Calling guards along our border, Border Patrol agent concentration camp guards,” Graham said.

Graham also called the agenda of Ocasio-Cortez and the Democrats “disgusting,” but said Trump should focus on the group’s unpopular policy ideas. (RELATED: AOC Doesn’t Denounce Maduro, Says It’s A ‘Complicated’ Situation)

“I think they’re American citizens duly-elected running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject,” Graham said. “Make them the face of the future of the Democratic Party.”

“You will destroy the Democratic Party,” the senator concluded.