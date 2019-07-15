Looking For Great Prime Day Value? Pick Up A Very Light And Compact Portable Generator For Under $120

Nothing is worst than your phone or laptop battery dying…except maybe being outdoors on a camping trip and miles away from an outlet. Luckily,whether you are on the beach for the day, on the go in the car, or just enjoying a day at the park, you have a powerful and affordable option for keeping power at your fingertips.

Introducing the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160:

Get a Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160, 167Wh Solar Generator Lithium Battery Backup Power Supply with 110V/100W(Peak 150W) AC Outlet for Outdoors Camping Fishing Emergency for just $117.99 only for the next 48 hours!

A high capacity generator power station (167Wh (46,400mah/3.6V), equipped with 1* AC outlet (110V 60Hz 100W 150W Peak), 1*USB-C port(5V 3A), 2* smart fit USB-A ports(5V 2.4A) and 1* standard DC 12V port(12V/7A); It can charge everything from smartphones,tablets and laptops to cameras, a Nintendo Switch and even drones! Oh…and best of all, it’s on sale for Prime Day for a historically low price. Normally $149.99, get a Jackery Portable Power Station for just $117.99 during Prime Day only.

Don’t let the small appearance fool you. Although this Power Station is portable and easy to travel with- it also packs a punch and will get you out of a pinch. And with a 24 month product warranty, this may be one of the safest deals that we have seen all day!

