LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Face Plants While Chasing Kid On The Beach

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron had an embarrassing moment during a recent trip to the beach.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday by @HouseOfTakes, the lovable LSU coach can be seen chasing a little kid, and then things took a turn for the worse. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Coach O just face planted right into the sand for no apparent reason at all. Give the hilarious video a watch below.

Coach O might be the realest coach in existence. Saban is in Tuscaloosa in a cave preparing for the upcoming season, and the Tigers leader is out here running around a beach.

Not just running. Face planting into the sand in an embarrassing image.

I’m not sure how Coach O bounces back from this one. There aren’t too many things more embarrassing than face planting while chasing a child on a beach.

In fact, some SEC critics might ask how can he stop an SEC offense if he can’t even stop a little kid?

Luckily, I’m not worried. I know Coach O is going to have the Tigers rolling this season, and I can’t wait to watch it all unfold.

Go, Orgeron, go!