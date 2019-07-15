Watch Michael B. Jordan’s Gun Training Videos For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Michael B. Jordan’s gun skills are extremely impressive.

Yeah, I don’t think you’re going to want to find yourself in a gun battle with Michael B. Jordan anytime soon.

That guy most certainly doesn’t look like he’s playing games when it comes to his ability to send lead down range.

I never even saw the first “Black Panther,” but I’m going to go ahead and assume the sequel might have some shooting.

I always love whenever I see Hollywood stars with impressive gun skills. The whole industry is anti-2nd Amendment for the most part, despite using guns all the time in movies.

That’s why it’s always so great to see a movie star actually be talented with a weapon.

Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves are both also awesome with guns.

keanu training for john wick: chapter 3 pic.twitter.com/Gr0XFNsR08 — best of keanu (@kreevesdaily) May 27, 2019

Props to Jordan for his awesome gun skills.

