Watch Michael B. Jordan’s Gun Training Videos For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Michael B. Jordan’s gun skills are extremely impressive.
In a couple videos of the star actor training at Taran Tactical, he ripped through a course without any problems at all.
Jordan wrote on Instagram that the training is for "Black Panther," which I assume is meant for the sequel.
Watch his impressive skills below.
Yeah, I don’t think you’re going to want to find yourself in a gun battle with Michael B. Jordan anytime soon.
That guy most certainly doesn’t look like he’s playing games when it comes to his ability to send lead down range.
I never even saw the first “Black Panther,” but I’m going to go ahead and assume the sequel might have some shooting.
I always love whenever I see Hollywood stars with impressive gun skills. The whole industry is anti-2nd Amendment for the most part, despite using guns all the time in movies.
That’s why it’s always so great to see a movie star actually be talented with a weapon.
Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves are both also awesome with guns.
keanu training for john wick: chapter 3 pic.twitter.com/Gr0XFNsR08
— best of keanu (@kreevesdaily) May 27, 2019
Confirmed: @HalleBerry is unstoppable. Check out this behind-the-scenes training video from @TaranTactical and don’t miss #JohnWick3 in theaters and @IMAX on Friday: https://t.co/Q5hjL3Hg2f pic.twitter.com/VWOdM3em44
— John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) May 13, 2019
Props to Jordan for his awesome gun skills.