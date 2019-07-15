Netflix Users Streamed 52 Billions Minutes Of ‘The Office’ In 2018

Netflix users streamed an unreal amount of “The Office” in 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following on Saturday:

Consider the 52 billion minutes Netflix users spent watching The Office in 2018. Over the course of the year, Netflix had roughly 56.6 million subscribers in the US. (that’s the average of the company’s subscriber count for each quarter). That would mean that the average member account watched about 920 minutes (15.3 hours) of the former NBC series — at 22 minutes per episode, that’s almost 42 episodes for every subscriber.

This only makes it more painful to learn “The Office” is leaving the streaming service. The average viewer streamed more than 42 episodes. Forty-two episodes per person and 52 billion total minutes! Are you joking?

The numbers are borderline pornographic.

People also better get their viewing in while they can because they have until the end of 2019 to enjoy the hit NBC show until it leaves the site. (RELATED: ‘The Office‘ Will Leave Netflix In January 2021, Will Stream On NBC Platform)

Not only will that be a very sad day, but it looks like it’s going to take a huge chunk out of Netflix viewership. Maybe, just maybe, they’re starting to realize they shouldn’t have let the show go.

Clearly, fans love it. Hell, I watch “The Office” all the time, and that’ll all be over in a few months.

It’s almost hard to wrap my head around the number 52 billion. The show hasn’t been on the air in years, and people are still treating it like it’s the biggest thing around.

It just goes to show how iconic Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim and the rest of the crew all were in the NBC production.

Enjoy it while you can, folks. Netflix has ripped out our hearts and souls by removing the show. It had a good run, and the numbers are all the proof you’ll ever need.

Now, we just have to binge while we can.