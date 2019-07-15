New Jersey Devils Mascot Crashes Through Window At Birthday Party

New Jersey Devils Mascot “NJ Devil” made quite a memorable attempted exit Monday after crashing through a window while entertaining children at a birthday party.

NJ Devil can be seen dropping the parachute to the children’s excitement before sprinting towards the glass window and breaking it upon contact. (RELATED: NHL Prospect Jack Hughes Explains Not Participating In Physical Tests At The Combine)

Here is the video of the incredible impact:

The reverse angle of the NJ Devil going through the glass. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Q0FqO9gmzR — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 15, 2019

The hilariously awkward situation is made even better by the room becoming quickly silent before one mother lightens the mood by saying “Nailed it.”

All of the parents had to be cracking up after the fact as imagine just walking down the street nearby and seeing a devil colliding through a window. I would be absolutely horrified.

This is definitely a birthday party moment to remember as now each child has an awesome memory to remember the party by, especially if they are all raised to be Devils fans when they are older.

According to the birthday boy’s father on Twitter, the mascot was not injured in the collision and none of the kids were harmed in the hilarious blooper. I can only imagine how much of a hot commodity NJ Devil will become for future kids’ birthday parties.

Maybe when I turn 21 I should give him a call and see if he wants to spark some entertainment in the air.