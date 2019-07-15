Saints Player Carl Granderson Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail

New Orleans Saints player Carl Granderson was sentenced to jail after pleading no contest to sexual misconduct charges.

The former Wyoming star pleaded no contest to one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful contact after being accused of “unwanted sexual contact” by two women sleeping at his apartment last November.

According to the Casper Star Tribune on Friday, the judge rejected a plea deal of unsupervised probation and a mental health evaluation in the case Thursday, and instead ordered Granderson to serve six months and another year of suspended jail time with supervised probation.

The same report says the Saints haven’t made public comments on the situation yet, but head coach Sean Payton said the team was comfortable with the initial signing of him as an undrafted rookie this offseason, according to Nola.com.

It’s not totally clear right now what the Saints plan to do.

Given the fact they got Granderson on a free agent deal, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Saints sent him packing the moment he got out of jail or sooner.

The last thing the NFL wants right now is a player on a roster who is doing jail time for unwanted sexual contact.

The NFL wants no part of that, and the Saints could dump Granderson from their books with virtually no problem at all.

The decision will be even easier for them because I’m sure the NFL is about to hit him with a gigantic suspension.

It’s a bad situation, and now he’ll do the time behind bars for the situation. Something tells me we won’t see him on an NFL field anytime soon.