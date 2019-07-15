New York Giants’ Kamrin Moore Arrested After Domestic Violence Accusations

Football player Kamrin Moore has been arrested on accusations of domestic violence.

The New York Giants safety was arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend and knocking her unconscious, according to a report published Monday by NJ Advance Media. Moore and the unidentified girlfriend reportedly began dating in January.

The Giants released a statement on their Twitter. (RELATED: Calls To The National Domestic Abuse Hotline Spiked In 2018)

“New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, for an alleged domestic violence-related incident. Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation,” the Giants tweeted Monday.

The woman claims she couldn’t get ahold of Moore and showed up at his place Thursday. Another woman approached her and the two began to fight. Moore allegedly watched the two women physically assault each other before the girlfriend fell onto the ground.

While on the ground, Moore allegedly placed his foot over her throat. After she was able to stand up, she yelled at Moore and pushed him. In response, Moore reportedly punched her causing her to lose consciousness.

Moore has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault. Players of the NFL involved in domestic violence disputes are automatically put on paid leave and are subject to a six-game suspension.