Optoma HDR LED Smart Projector $500 Off On Prime Day!

One of my family’s favorite things to do in the summer is to set-up the giant movie screen and the projector in the backyard. In fact, we are getting ready to do a Christmas in July marathon to beat the heat. These home theater devices work inside and out and will bring you and your family enjoyment for years to come. If you want to invest in an excellent projection system, this is the time. For example, the Optoma UHL55 True 4K HDR LED Smart Projector is $500 off for Prime Day!

This projector is completely portable. You can take it to parties, on vacation, to school, or wherever you want to set-up movie night with friends. It comes with its own backpack and instructions for safe transport. Optoma provides high-quality theater-level viewing. The 4K Ultra HD and 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels are enabled by a Texas Instrument chipset. Additionally, it contains long LED source life. You will be able to enjoy up to 15,000 hours of viewing with this brilliant LED lamp. This equates to over 10 years of frequent use. The Optoma also has enhanced audio capability with full, superior bass performance and stereo Dolby Digital sound with two precision 8-watt speakers. This delivers 360-degree, omni-directional sound.

The projector is compatible with Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Firefox and more. Choose your favorite and click to view. You can connect it to most media players including gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with input options such as HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 support, HDMI 4K, USB, VGA, and more. This impressive machine retails for $1,499, but you can own one know for only $999.





