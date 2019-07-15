Our Comprehensive List Of The Best Prime Day Deals [UPDATED]

It is now past 3 A.M. Eastern Time on July 15, meaning it is officially Prime Day, the annual midsummer “holiday” Amazon invented to offer you Black Friday-level deals five months before Christmas! This year’s Prime Day lasts 48 hours (the longest Prime Day ever), and goes all through tomorrow, July 16. The Daily Dealer will be covering the deals continuously over the next two days.

Check in to the Daily Dealer periodically, or check out the list below, which we will continuously update with the best offers we find. While many of the offers are available all day, several have expiration times, so be sure to pay attention to those so you don't miss out!

The brand new LG Stylo 4 Smart Phone boasts specs that make it competitive with phones $1000s of dollars more expensive and for Prime Day only, Prime Members can save $140 (47 percent off) the normal $299.99 price tag. Meaning you can get a new LG Stylo 4 for use with any major cell phone carrier for just $159.9, if you are a prime member.

Turn Any Speaker Into A Smart Speaker- Amazon Echo Input 57% off

Smart speakers are all the rage today, but many of us already have speakers we like and there seems to be no point in buying a whole new one. With Amazon’s Echo Input device, you can turn any home speaker into a smart speaker with Amazon’s Alexa technology. Alexa technology allows you to control your speaker verbally, so you do not have to constantly be controlling the volume and switching songs on your phone. The Echo Input allows your home speaker to can stream your favorite music, SiriusXM channel, podcast, or give you the latest news update with a Prime Day Deal of $14.99!

Save $129.99 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Echo Dot

The Ring Doorbell system has helped to revolutionize home security by allowing users to view who is at their front door, without having to open it. The doorbell is motion sensor activated and notifies you through Amazon Echo devices when motion is detected. Ring Doorbells allow you to see, hear, and talk to anyone at the door, so that you know you are safe before opening the door. As a prime member, the Ring Doorbell and Echo Pair will cost you $169.99 this Prime Day.

The Fitbit Ionic Watch is $50 Off

Smart watches have become the rage in recent years, allowing people to access apps, weather reports, and music right from their wrists. Fitbit has released their Ionic watch which also gives users access to workouts daily fitness stats to keep them motivated throughout the day! The Ionic Watch is an affordable option for those not wanting to spend tons of money on a Smart Watch, and is even more affordable with Amazon’s Prime Day deals! As an Amazon Prime member, you can save $50 on your Fitbit Ionic and get it for $200!

A New 128GB Apple iPad – $80 off

iPads are a popular device among busy individuals who are always on the move. The ultra light and easy to pack iPad is $100 off for Prime Day this year! iPads are easy to use tablets that can be synced with all of your apple products and allow you to access information across all of your devices. The 128GB model has four times the amount of storage as the typical iPad, allowing you to access work documents and all of your favorite photos, movies, and music from one place! Get the 128 GB Apple iPad for $249.00 as an Amazon Prime member.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker – Save 20%

Fitness tracking has become a nationwide obsession, and Americans across the country are trying to get more fit to become their healthiest selves. The Fitbit Charge 3 is a fitness tracker that will not only track your workouts, but movements throuhgout the day! It will report your daily calorie burn, steps, heart rate, sleep quality, and will track your workouts so that you have a complete analysis of your overall health and fitness. Keep both yourself and your wallet more fit this prime day by saving 20% on the Fitbit Charge 3 as a Prime Member – get yours for $119.95!



