Pink Shuts Down Criticism After Sharing Snap Of Her Kids Running Through Holocaust Memorial

Pink shut down criticism following a backlash against her after posting a picture of her kids running through a Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.

“Berlin, I love you. And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mother’s family,” the 39-year-old singer shared in a post on Instagram, per Fox News in a piece published Monday involving a picture of her two kids Willow Sage, 8, and Jameson Moon, 2, at the memorial. (RELATED: Pink Hits Back At Report Saying She Canceled Her Concert To Relax At Beach [PHOTOS])

“The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death,” she added. “Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”(RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

The “Walk Me Home” singer’s statement was backed by the words of the architect of the memorial, Peter Eisenman, who said similar during an interview for the BBC in 2017.

“People have been jumping around on those pillars forever,” Eisenman shared at the time. “They’ve been sunbathing, they’ve been having lunch there and I think that’s fine. It’s like a Catholic church, it’s a meeting place, children run around, they sell trinkets. A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground.”

This is not the first time the “What About Us” singer has created headlines following backlashes of her posts on social media involving her children and her parenting choices.

“People went as far as saying, ‘Someone should call Child Services,’ because he didn’t have a diaper on, and ‘How dare I?’ — just some of the nastiest things,” the singer shared on the “The Ellen Show” at the time about posting less because of it. “I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. … I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done and I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it.”