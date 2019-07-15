Prime Day Deal – MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener – $29.99

Here is one of the best Prime Day Deals for 2019: the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener by Chamberlain. When it first came out, it was $100. Now it retails for $49.98, but today you can get it for even less than that. The smart garage door opener has never been priced this low. You can purchase one today for only $29.99! Get it now and use it by this weekend.

Here are some of the remarkable features this product offers. You can open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the MyQ app, at no charge. You can also receive alerts whenever your garage door open or closes in real time. Additionally, you can invite and share garage access with three other individuals through MyQ Guest services. Better yet, you can even set it up to have your Amazon packages delivered inside the front of your garage to avoid soggy damaged boxes and/or porch pirates.

The device comes with easy step-by-step instructions for simple set-up. You can use this wireless product within minutes. The item measures 4.5 X 1.5 X 4.5 inches and weighs about a half a pound. It is compatible with your smartphone, Wi-Fi, and brands of garage door openers created post-1993. Required lithium battery, Wi-Fi Hub, door sensor, power adapter, and mounting hardware are all included. Reviewers comments include: “very cool,” “great product,” and “great purchase.” Take advantage of this fantastic deal while Prime Day lasts.





Click here to a Prime Day deal on the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener!

