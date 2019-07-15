Redskins QB Alex Smith Has Leg Brace Removed Following Brutal Injury

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is moving along in his recovery after a brutal injury this past season.

The Redskins passer broke his tibia and fibula in a game against the Texans, and it was one of the most disgusting injuries we’ve seen in a long time. He hasn’t played a snap since, but has been doing everything possible to get better. That includes his brace now being off. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

His wife Elizabeth wrote the following Monday on Instagram:

The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy. Although it’s not over, today is a big milestone. We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively). It’s one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched.

I really hope Smith is able to play again, and it’s great to see him getting better. However, I’m not overly optimistic.

He’s on the wrong side of 30, and guys like that don’t exactly bounce back quickly when they get hurt. Luckily for him, he’s made a ton of cash during his career.

He should be more than fine when he finally retires.

We’ll have to wait and see if Smith ever plays again. I’m just not banking on it, but let’s all hope he makes a full recovery.