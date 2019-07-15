REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Is Very Strong, Not As Great As Season 1

I finally banged out season two of “Stranger Things,” and it didn’t disappoint at all.

WARNING: THERE ARE OBVIOUSLY GOING TO BE SOME SPOILERS BELOW. I ASSUME YOU ALL KNOW THIS AT THIS POINT, BUT I STILL WANT TO GIVE YOU A WARNING. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

Let me start right off right away by saying the second season of the hit Netflix show is outstanding. It’s really damn good, and I was entertained from start to finish.

Now, I also want to make clear it wasn’t as good as the first run. There were some drawbacks that I’ll address right off the bat. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things‘ On Netflix Is An Outstanding Show)

The biggest and most obvious flaw is that Eleven is missing for very large chunks of the season as she tries to find other people like her, which she eventually does.

There were some great parts of her storyline as well. Her entire dynamic with Hopper and his care for her were both awesome. Her character obviously had to go out on her own to grow, but it sucked not having her around more. Then, in the 11th hour, she appears to save the day. It just seemed a little weak given how great season one was and how awesome she is as a character.

As for the good stuff, there is a lot to dig into, but I won’t spoil anything big. The gang is back together, and they have a new honorary member in Max, who has the biggest clown of an older brother ever.

The gang also pretty much makes Steve Harrington another member. Steve might honestly be the best character in the show. In my mind, it’s a tossup between him and Dustin. Both are outstanding, and there’s a great interaction between Steve and Max’s older brother near the end.

In what we all thought was going to be an awesome payback moment, Steve gets lit up in hysterical fashion. It was pretty unexpected and entertaining.

Our boy Will was also back for this season, and gets possessed by whatever it is that’s causing all the issues. Again, I’m not going to spoil how the dice shake out for him, but it was fun watching it all go down.

Also, Sean Astin was in the season, and he was awesome in it. I can’t remember the last thing I saw him in outside of “Lord of the Rings.” He stole the show in multiple scenes he was in.

Overall, “Stranger Things” slightly dropped off in the second run, but not by any noticeable or impactful amount. I’ve heard great things about season three and I can’t wait to watch. It’s a damn pity I waited so long to get into this great show from Netflix.

Well, I’m all in now, and I can’t wait to see what happens next. Judging from the closing moments of season two, I think we’re in for a lot of chaos. If you’re not already watching, then I highly suggest you do.