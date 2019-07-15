Infamous NFL Draft Bust Ryan Leaf Will Work College Football Games For ESPN

Infamous NFL bust Ryan Leaf is heading to the broadcast booth for ESPN.

According to the Associated Press on Sunday, Leaf will be a college football analyst for ESPN, and will primarily do games on ESPN2 and ESPNU. (RELATED: Infamous NFL Draft Bust Offers To Pay Park Ranger’s Mortgage During Government Shutdown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYAN D LEAF (@ryandleaf) on May 23, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

This is awesome news for Leaf. After years of substance abuse struggles, he has finally turned around his life, and is on a wonderful path.

He flamed out of the NFL a couple seasons after the San Diego Chargers selected him second overall. For a long time, it looked like his story would end in tragedy.

He did prison time in Montana on drug charges, but it looks like he’s officially put all that behind him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYAN D LEAF (@ryandleaf) on Apr 19, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

He’s also pretty impressive on TV for any of you who might not have ever seen him do it before. The man might even arguably be better on screen than he ever was on the football field.

ESPN putting Leaf in the booth is a great decision, and I can’t wait to see what he does. It’s just more proof you never know how somebody’s comeback story might go.

I might have to check out some games he’s doing this year, and major props to him for going from prison with substance abuse issues to be being clean and working for ESPN.

That’s one hell of an impressive turnaround.