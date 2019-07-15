The 5 Best TV Deals We Could Find For Prime Day

Amazon’s got some killer deals on televisions and TV accessories this Prime Day, and we at the Daily Dealer are here to help you save buckets of money. We’ve scoured the site and found some of the best deals on offer — three TV monitors, and two great accessories. Happy Prime Day!

TLC 43S517 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

Save $290 on this stunning LED television. For $209.99 you get 43 inches of 4K ultra HD screen, with the TV’s dynamic contrast control providing deep black color and lifelike quality. Stream thousands of channels and watch all the content you’ll ever need via Roku TV.





Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-Inch 720p HD Smart LED TV

This 32-inch Toshiba television is a beauty, and it can be yours for $99.99, $50 less than its usual price. Fire TV is built in, giving you access to tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and YouTube. Take advantage of Voice Remote with Alexa and control your TV without lifting a finger.





Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV

For $250 you get over eight million pixels, working together to give you a top-notch clarity, high contrast and gorgeous color. Fire Tv Edition is built-in, so live over-the-air TV and streaming channels are seamlessly integrated on a single home screen. You save $100 if you purchase it this Prime Day!





Polk Audio Command Sound Bar

Upgrade your TV audio with this Polk Audio Command Sound Bar, for the low price of $199 only on Prime Day. With built-in Dolby and DTS surround sound, the device gives you home theater-level audio quality. What’s more, you get Alexa voice services and patented voice adjust technology — customize voice levels to hear TV dialogue with the utmost clarity.





Fire TV Cube

You save $50 this Prime Day on an Amazon Fire TV Cube, now for the low price of $69.99. Buy today and get a $45 Sling TV credit, along with a $10/month streaming subscription for three months — up to 60% off regular package prices.





