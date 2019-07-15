These Three Robot Vacuums/Mops All Fit Different Needs, But For Prime Day Only…They Are All More Than $50 Off MSRP

Thinking about picking up a robot vacuum but not sure which one to buy? We have you covered. Here are 3 of the best vacuums +Mops (they do both) on the market, all discounted heavily for this limited time Prime Day Sale.

For just $239.99 get the functionality of both a smart mop and a smart vaccuum with the Roborock E-20

Get fast cleaning, no random bumping. A dual-gyro system, and motion tracking sensors create a high-efficiency cleaning path for every room. Thirteen onboard sensors provide drop avoidance, anti-collision, trap prevention, self-charging and resumption. 1800Pa of intense suction picks up dust, crumbs, and other dirt. A super-sized dustbin needs to be emptied only occasionally.What else could you ask for at this price point?

The E-25 Improves On The Design Of the E-20 Aesthetically And Offers Even More Intelligent Design for just $248.05

Not a fan of white? This E-25 model brings a sleek grey and promises evens smarter sensors. Choose to just vacuum, or vacuum and mop your home at the same time for a complete clean. Water is sucked naturally into the mop as it cleans, eliminating puddling.

Get the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop with 2000Pa Strong Suction for $70 off

Enjoy Auto carpet Boost and resumption: E20 robotic vacuum cleaner automatically identifies carpets and switches to maximum suction. If it runs low on power it returns to recharge then resumes where it left off.

But the crown jewel of the E35? 2000Pa suction power to clean even the toughest of messes.

Meanwhile, control everything from the comfort of your couch with the Mi Home app; allowing you to start, stop, schedule, customize, charge, Spot Clean, check accessory status, and control movement direction. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi required, compatible with Android, IOS, and Alexa.

Oh and did we mention this vaccum (and all of the models mentioned) includes a one year warranty to protect your purchase? This may be one the smartest and easiest purchases I’ve made all day.

