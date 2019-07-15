Trump Campaign, RNC Raise More Than $100 Million In Second Quarter

The Trump campaign in coordination with the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised more than $100 million in the second quarter, the president’s re-election campaign announced Monday.

Three Trump entities – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Trump Victory, and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee – raised a combined total of $56.7 million, with the RNC raising a total of $51.3 million during the time period. Additionally, the joint fundraising committees between the Trump entities and the RNC reported a total of $123 million cash on hand at the end of June, with $80.2 million coming from the Trump entities, and $43.5 million coming from the RNC. (RELATED: Trump Average Approval Ratings Skyrocket To Highest Point In Years)

“President Trump’s record of success for America is drawing unprecedented support from across the nation,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a press release. “As the Democrats continue their race to the left, Americans are responding to the President’s pledge to Keep America Great.”

The fundraising haul came largely through small donors. The Trump campaign said they received roughly 957,000 individual donations, with over 98% being $200 or less. The average donation was $41.48. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’)

“Yet another record-shattering fundraising haul gives us a major advantage over the crowded field of Democrats as the RNC continues investing in our world-class field program and growing our incredible grassroots army,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in the press release. “As enthusiasm for this President continues to grow, these resources ensure President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot are in a strong position to win heading into 2020.”