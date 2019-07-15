Unbeatable Prime Day Deal – Save $150 on a KitchenAid Standing Mixer

The chic KitchenAid Artisan Series standing mixers you see on the cover of kitchen magazines can be pricey, generally ranging in the $400 to $500 price point. However, today for Prime Day, Amazon is helping us all out and knocking the price down by over $150! Now you can make your kitchen look like a magazine cover!

The Artisan Series comes with three attachments including a Dough Hook, Whisk, and Flat Beater to help make any cooking project the perfect consistency. The appliance is capable of mixing at 10 different speeds and is fully capable of tackling any cooking or baking project you challenge it with – my favorite being chocolate chip cookies! The KitchenAid Artisan Series isn’t your standard standing mixer; with an additional purchase of any of the KitchenAid Power Hub attachments, you can enable your Artisan Series to take on a variety of kitchen tasks including spiralizing and slicing veggies, shredding cheese, or making perfect homemade pasta. Amazon reviewers love their KitchenAid Artisan Series Standing Mixers – 9,501 of them have given the product a 4.6 out of 5 star rating!





Click here to save on yours today with Amazon’s unbeatable SALE price and get it for $279.95! (List price is $429.99 so this is a total steal!)

