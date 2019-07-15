Celebrate Will Ferrell’s Birthday With His Best Movies

Actor Will Ferrell was born July 16, 1967 in Irvine, California.

The legendary comedian will celebrate his 52nd birthday Tuesday. Ferrell burst onto the scene in the 1990’s and is now widely considered one of the most influential comedians of the 21st century. (RELATED: Someone Let Will Ferrell On The Court At The Australian Open And It Was Hilarious)

Ferrell has starred in timeless classic such as both of the “Anchorman” movies, “Old School,” “Elf” and “The Other Guys” among several other films.

Additionally, Ferrell has played lead roles in other great films such as “Blades of Glory,” “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers.”

With an overwhelming number of choices, it’s hard to pick a best Will Ferrell movie. He truly is one of the greatest comedy actors of this generation, and perhaps ever. I can’t think of a better way to honor this legend on his birthday than to enjoy one of his many great films.

Happy birthday, Will!