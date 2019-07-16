50th Anniversary Of The Apollo 11 Mission: Should We Go Back To The Moon?

50 years ago Tuesday the U.S. launched the Apollo 11 mission, which resulted in America becoming the first country to send a man to the moon when Neil Armstrong took “one small step for man” and “one giant leap for mankind.”

As Americans across the land celebrate the anniversary of this landmark achievement, the Daily Caller’s William Davis and Christian Datoc discuss if we should return to the moon in the future.

Watch what they have to say and more in the video above.

