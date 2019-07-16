Amazon Studios Developing ‘Jack Reacher’ TV Series

“Jack Reacher” is coming to our TV screens as a series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, the film series is being turned into a series for Amazon, and is being developed by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television.

Those are the same people behind the insanely successful series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” on Amazon.

Given the fact the same people behind “Jack Ryan” are involved, my guess is the “Jack Reacher” series is also going to be outstanding. (RELATED: Filming For ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 2 Is Underway, Could Be Released In The Fall)

The movies with Tom Cruise were both great, especially the first one. Jack Reacher is a military-trained badass out for justice.

That’s the exact kind of content people crave.

The key here will be casting a star in the role of Reacher. With “Jack Ryan,” Amazon got John Krasinski to play the iconic role.

He knocked it out of the park, and made the series one of the best things I’ve seen in a very long time. If Amazon is able to duplicate that kind of success with the man playing Reacher, then there’s a very high chance the series is a hit.

If it’s even a fraction as good as “Jack Ryan,” then it’ll be 100% worth watching.

There’s no release date yet for the latest Amazon project, but you know I’ll keep you all updated when I have more information.