Cardi B Praises Bernie Sanders: ‘We Let Him Down’

Rapper Cardi B got political on social media once again.

The “Please Me” rapper praised presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in a tweet claiming she was “sad” that “we let him down,” according to a report published by Complex.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time,” Cardi B tweeted. “Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

A user pointed out that Cardi has ranted on social media before about how much she pays in taxes. (RELATED: Cardi B Goes Off On Plastic Surgery Critics: ‘I Do Whatever The F–K I Want To Do With My Body’)

“Cardi B complained about paying too much in taxes, then endorses bernie who will raise taxes on the rich to fund his extreme socialism,” the user tweeted.

Cardi responded saying she actually doesn’t mind paying taxes.

“I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on. Its [sic] sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare,” Cardi B responded.

This doesn’t seem like an all out endorsement from Cardi, but it’s pretty close. Some people won’t care about what Cardi B had to say, but it’s good to get some clarity on what she thinks politically.