CNN Gives White Nationalist Richard Spencer Airtime To Dissect Trump’s Tweets, And He’s Not A Fan

CNN gave white nationalist Richard Spencer airtime Tuesday to react to a series of tweets from President Donald Trump aimed at several far-left Democratic congresswomen.

Although he had plenty of defenders, Trump’s Sunday tweets saying that the lawmakers should “go back” and fix the places “they originally came from” were also widely condemned as “racist” by Democrats and some Republicans.

One group of defenders, according to a Tuesday segment from CNN, includes white nationalist groups emboldened by the tweets. However, Richard Spencer, given airtime by the network, had a different interpretation.

CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” began the segment by showing quotes from neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin, white nationalist Patrick Casey and others expressing support for Trump’s tweets.

“Prominent white supremacists, neo-Nazis and anti-Muslim bigots have fully embraced Donald Trump’s recent tweets,” an ADL representative said.

But in what the network called a “twist,” white nationalist Richard Spencer was “among those who are turning on Trump.” (RELATED: Fox News Panel Lays Out Defense Of Trump: ‘When Did Love It Or Leave It Become Racist?’)

“Many white nationalists will eat up this red meat that Donald Trump is throwing out there,” Spencer said, suggesting that Trump’s actions would not bear out an actual white nationalist agenda of any kind. “I am not one of them. I recognize the con game that is going on.”

“They say Trump is all talk and no action on maintaining white dominance in America,” the narrator said.

“He gives us nothing outside of racist tweets, and by racist tweets, I mean tweets that are meaningless and cheap and express the kind of sentiments you might hear from your drunk uncle while he’s watching ‘Hannity,'” Spencer concluded.