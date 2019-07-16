Sports

Dwight Howard Addresses Rumors About His Sexuality: ‘I’m Not Gay’

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: Dwight Howard #12 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on March 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
William Davis Reporter

Memphis Grizzlies center Dwight Howard addressed rumors about his sexuality Tuesday during an interview with Fox Sports 1.

The long-time NBA center and eight time all-star denied that he was gay, but said the that rumors that swirled last year about his sexuality “set me free.” (RELATED: Sam Dekker ROASTS Dwight Howard Over Awkward Photo)

“I saw all the hate, the pure hate from people that I’ve never met before.” Howard said. “I think that liberated me because I saw how a lot of people would feel whether they’re gay or straight.”


The rumor involved a man who claimed that he was in a sexual relationship with Howard, and that the NBA star’s pastor tried to intimidate him into signing an non-disclosure agreement, according to Complex Sports. Howard said that he never met the man making the accusation.

“It upset me because I didn’t even know who the person was,” Howard said. “Why would somebody who I’ve never met, never had any contact with make up a whole story?”

 