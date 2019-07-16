Dwight Howard Addresses Rumors About His Sexuality: ‘I’m Not Gay’

Memphis Grizzlies center Dwight Howard addressed rumors about his sexuality Tuesday during an interview with Fox Sports 1.

The long-time NBA center and eight time all-star denied that he was gay, but said the that rumors that swirled last year about his sexuality “set me free.” (RELATED: Sam Dekker ROASTS Dwight Howard Over Awkward Photo)

“I saw all the hate, the pure hate from people that I’ve never met before.” Howard said. “I think that liberated me because I saw how a lot of people would feel whether they’re gay or straight.”

“I’m not gay… It hurt at first to go through it. I sat at home and I was like ‘I never want to come outside again.'” @DwightHoward spoke on the allegations that he was gay. (????: @FairGameonFS1 | @KristineLeahy) pic.twitter.com/WcXz2WtOfY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 16, 2019



The rumor involved a man who claimed that he was in a sexual relationship with Howard, and that the NBA star’s pastor tried to intimidate him into signing an non-disclosure agreement, according to Complex Sports. Howard said that he never met the man making the accusation.

“It upset me because I didn’t even know who the person was,” Howard said. “Why would somebody who I’ve never met, never had any contact with make up a whole story?”