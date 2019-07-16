‘Game Of Thrones’ Gets 32 Emmy Nominations

“Game of Thrones” got a staggering amount of Emmy nominations for the final season.

When the picks were announced Tuesday, the eighth season of the hit HBO show got a total of 32 nominations, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

The biggest ones for the show were Emilia Clarke for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Kit Harington for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Drama Series, and Peter Dinklage for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

You have to choose now.

Peter Dinklage has been nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series” at this year’s #Emmys. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/emAmcQUbEs — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2019

Now and always.

Emilia Clarke has been nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” at this year’s #Emmys. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HhrtTworMR — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2019

The Final Season.#GameofThrones has been nominated for “Outstanding Drama Series” at this year’s #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RbFhKeM512 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2019

First off, major props to everybody who got a nomination. Obviously, it’s awesome and I’m glad “Game of Thrones” is still lighting up the scoreboard.

I’m a gigantic fan of the show, and I want people to love it as much as I have over the past several years. Okay, do we all have that on the record?

Good. Now, let’s proceed.

The final season of this show sucked. It had some awesome moments, but the ending was just too much to overcome.

The ending of “Game of Thrones” was so bad that it’s almost hard to believe it was real. Nothing about it was cool. It’s almost like HBO was playing a huge experiment on us to see if anybody would react appropriately.

Arya turned into Dora the Explorer! It was such a letdown!

As much as I love “Game of Thrones,” I can’t sit here and honestly tell you the final season deserves 32 Emmys or that many nominations.

It just doesn’t. I wish I didn’t have to say that, but I do. It was an awful way to go out, and the people responsible shouldn’t be rewarded for that.