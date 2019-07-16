‘Bachelorette’ Hannah B. Annihilates Luke P. On Twitter Over Sex-Shaming

“Bachelorette” Hannah Brown took to Twitter on Monday night to set Luke P. straight after a controversial fantasy suite episode.

Brown sent Luke P. home after he made comments about her sex life on the show, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. Luke P. claimed if Brown had sex with any of the other contestants in the fantasy suites that he would be done with their relationship.

As the argument played out on television, Luke P. took to Twitter to attack Brown over the way she handled the discussion.

“The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us,” he wrote to Brown on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Proves Yet Again He Is The Worst Guy On The Show)

Brown responded, “time and time again jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke?”

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

@AlabamaHannah There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter. https://t.co/cU1YlEgeFB — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

Luke P. reprimanded Brown saying that “sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter.”

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

“I have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap,” Brown said ending their Twitter back and forth.

Brown is honestly one of the strongest women we have seen come through Bachelor Nation. This Twitter argument she got in with Luke P. just proves it’s worth it to stand up for what you believe in and not let people manipulate you.