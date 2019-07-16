Politics

House Passes Pelosi Resolution Condemning Trump For ‘Go Back’ Tweets

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

The House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday condemning President Donald Trump’s tweets against four freshman congresswomen after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called the presidents comments “racist” on the floor, breaking House rules.

The House voted 240-187 after Pelosi called Trump racist on the House floor, breaking House rules, Republicans then forced a vote calling for the resolution to be removed due to her comments. However, Democrats voted against that measure, bringing the resolution back to the floor for the vote.

“These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting and the comments are racist. Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” Pelosi said. “To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people.”