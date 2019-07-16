James Conner Reveals He Had One Week To Live In 2015

Pittsburgh Steelers running back and cancer survivor James Conner revealed an incredible story regarding a doctor’s diagnosis back in 2015 while he was still in college.

Conner, while playing football at the University of Pittsburgh, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma after a doctor found tumors surrounding his heart. (RELATED: LeVeon Bell Left Suspects Naked In Bed Before Allegedly Robbing His Valuables)

Here are Conner’s comments from an interview on rapper Mike Stud’s podcast:

“I get some tests done,” Conner explained. “I got a tumor surrounding my heart, bro. My heart, I got tumors growing all around it, pressing on it…doctor told me I had about a week left. He said you got about a week if you didn’t get this treated. At the rate it was growing.”

Conner fought through chemotherapy while rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered while playing during the season. The current NFL running back went on to explain that the knee injury may have saved his life.

View this post on Instagram Ain’t lookin back.. ???? A post shared by James Conner (@jamesconner) on Jul 13, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT

This is an absolutely amazing story that Conner decided to share, and it provides inspiration for all the people dealing with cancer looking for some sort of hope. His determination and toughness are truly incredible to fight two separate battles and come out victorious in both.

I look forward to seeing Conner continue to dominate in the NFL as he begins his second season as the starting running back for the Steelers. With the departure of Le’Veon Bell, Conner will likely see an increased role this season similar to the one last year.

With this incredible story, I may have to invest in a James Conner college jersey to show my support for the young player.