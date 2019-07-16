Kirby Smart Says The Way To Beat Alabama Is To ‘Get Rid Of Their Backup Quarterback’

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has the perfect advice for beating Alabama.

Smart, who has lost twice in the past two years to Nick Saban and The Crimson Tide, told the media Tuesday the way to beat Alabama is to “get rid of their backup quarterback, right? I mean, that’s part of the plan.” (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Kirby Smart on how to beat Alabama… “Get rid of their backup quarterback.”#SECMD19 @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/CvsGDl6WMp — Patrick Brickman (@PatrickBrickman) July 16, 2019

Of course, I’m sure Smart was only half joking with his statement. In the national title game two seasons ago, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench in relief of Jalen Hurts, and led Alabama to a win.

The next season, Hurts came off the bench to replace an injured Tua, and led the Crimson Tide to a win over the Bulldogs in the SEC title game.

By definition, the Alabama backup was responsible for winning both games.

At least Smart seems to be taking the heartbreaking losses in stride. Imagine losing to the same team twice in two years, and having it happen both times because a backup quarterback had to happen.

That’s got to just be a brutal pill to swallow, especially when the stakes were so high both times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Jul 3, 2019 at 5:01pm PDT

The good news is these teams will almost certainly meet in the SEC title game once again this year. I’d be shocked if any other two teams were playing for the conference title other than the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

We’ll have to wait and see if Alabama sticks with one quarterback this time around. Clearly that’s what Smart wants to happen.