‘Boob, Nipple, Everything’: Family Trip Honoring Dead Grandmother ‘Ruined’ By Topless Female Photobomber

A boob flashing photo-bomber ruined pictures of a fun family gathering, a mother from Cypress, Texas, says.

Photos from a family’s trip to Garner State Park were ruined when a smiling female photo-bomber decided to flash her breast in frame of the family’s picture, Monica Davila told ABC 13.

“I just feel completely disrespected,” she said.

“I just think this person should be held accountable. What she did was wrong. There were kids there watching her,” she continued.

Davila said her husband’s grandmother recently passed away and the family decided to take a trip in her honor to Garner State Park. according to ABC 13. Monday, as she was going through her photo album from the trip, she noticed the prank in a group photo of the entire family. (RELATED: ‘Most Botched Boob Job’ Ever)

“(You see her) boob, nipple, everything,” she explained.

“We’re trying to recreate memories. Having some chick’s boob isn’t allowing us to do that.”

A young person separate from the family can be seen leering at the topless women in the photo.

Davila said she notified Uvalde police who told Davila that they would look into the matter. She also shared the incident on Facebook.

“Let’s make this go viral so that she can be embarrassed,” she said.

