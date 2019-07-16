Mike Gundy Unsure How Long He’ll Keep His Infamous Mullet, Almost Got It Cut Last Sunday

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have his mullet.

During Big 12 media days on Monday, the star coach was asked how much longer he’ll be rocking his awesome hair, and he dropped a bit of a bomb on the crowd when he told them he almost got it cut this past Sunday. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Luckily, he added that as long as it makes him look “young,” then he’ll probably keep rocking it.

Watch his full comments below.

The reality of the situation is that Gundy can’t cut the mullet at this point. He just can’t. He’s in too deep. It’s like an undercover FBI agent in the mob for the better part of 20 years.

When they pass you the gun to whack a rat, you squeeze the trigger. You’re simply in too deep at that point. I know it’s a bit of a wild comparison, but having a mullet might honestly be even cooler than being a crime boss.

It’s now part of Gundy’s DNA. He can’t ditch it. By getting rid of it, the Cowboys coach risks his team’s future. That’s just not a roll of the dice we should leave to chance.

Besides, when you have a mullet, you tell the whole world everything there is to need to know without having to say a single word.

Gundy is truly one of the best parts about the college football world. He’s right up there with Mike Leach when it comes to entertaining content.

I don’t even know if it’s intentional or not, but he’s always funny. While we’re here, I suggest we all take a walk down memory lane with his infamous “I’m a man” rant.

Enjoy!