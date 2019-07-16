Planned Parenthood Removes Leana Wen

Planned Parenthood removed Leana Wen from her position Tuesday after she had served less than a year as president.

The Planned Parenthood board voted Wen out of her position Tuesday and temporarily replaced her with the co-founder of the progressive Perception Institute, Alexis McGill Johnson, according to the New York Times.

McGill will temporarily serve as the acting president and chief executive of both Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“I’m proud to serve as Acting President to facilitate a smooth leadership transition in this critical moment for Planned Parenthood and the patients and communities we serve. I thank Dr. Wen for her service and her commitment to patients,’’ McGill Johnson said in a tweet.

“I thank Dr. Wen for her service and her commitment to patients.” (RELATED: These Abortion Survivors Have A Message For Planned Parenthood’s Leana Wen)

Wen became president of Planned Parenthood of America in September, the Times reports.

Since then, she has advocated for unrestricted access to abortion and fought back against many states’ restrictive abortion legislation.

“I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting,” Wen tweeted Tuesday. “We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly.”

I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 16, 2019

Wen explained in a following tweet that Planned Parenthood removed her due to “philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.”

“I will always stand with Planned Parenthood,” she added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.