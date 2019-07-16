Roy Moore Posts Dismal Fundraising Numbers Compared To Every Other Alabama Candidate

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore’s senate bid is off to a slow financial start, according to his campaign’s fundraising numbers.

Moore, who announced his senate bid June 20, raised $16,963 in campaign contributions, according to documents filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission. That is a small fraction of what all five of Moore’s fellow Republican candidates raised during the campaign fundraising cycle that ended on June 30.

One of those challengers, Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill, raised $217,162 despite starting his campaign five days after Moore. (RELATED: Roy Moore Announces Alabama Senate Campaign)

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville led the pack with $420,251 in contributions since kicking off his campaign April 6. Since June 20, Tuberville raised more than $200,000 from donors who gave over $200, according to his campaign filings.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, who was the first candidate to enter the race on Feb. 20, raised $321,737.

State Sen. Arnold Mooney raised $298,313 since entering the race on May 6.

Stanley Adair, a former TV host with no political experience, also trounced Moore with a $134,431 showing. His campaign started April 20.

All six of the candidates are vying to challenge Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. The Democrat raised more than $1.8 million in the most recent quarter, according to FEC filings.

Moore lost a special election in December 2017 to Jones largely because of allegations that he had improper relationships with underage girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

Moore announced his latest run for political office despite pushback from President Donald Trump and numerous other top Republicans. Donald Trump Jr. called on Moore to forego a Senate bid given his previous loss to a Democrat in the deeply conservative state.

Trump Jr. said June 20 that Moore was doing “a disservice to all conservatives” by running for the Alabama seat.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.