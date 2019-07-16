St. Louis Park City Council Reinstates Pledge Of Allegiance After Public Outcry

A city council in Minnesota voted Monday to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance after its ban sparked a national outcry, including criticism from President Donald Trump.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted 7-0 to again recite the pledge before its bimonthly meetings after voting on June 17 to abolish the practice, a move which drew local protests and the attention of national media outlets, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Council members made it clear that their vote was intended to quell controversy as much as anything. (RELATED: A City In Minnesota Got Rid Of The Pledge Of Allegiance. It’s Backfiring)

“I’m genuinely concerned about the safety and the productivity of our city staff and our residents, and that is why I am making this motion,” said council member Thom Miller. “To be clear, I fully agree with the change that we made in June to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance from our standard meeting agendas.”

The Pledge of Allegiance to our great Country, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is under siege. That is why I am going to win the Great State of Minnesota in the 2020 Election. People are sick and tired of this stupidity and disloyalty to our wonderful USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

St. Louis Park is located in Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar‘s congressional district.

Council members reported that emails and calls they received after voting to ban the pledge were harassing and threatening. Steve Hallfin, a U.S. Army veteran and council member, reported that a message he received called for his hanging.

Monday’s meeting was attended by approximately 100 protesters, some of whom made it into the council chambers and interrupted council members, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

“This circus needs to end,” council member Margaret Rog said.

The council’s initial decision to exclude the pledge was intended to make new residents and non-citizens feel more welcome.

“We do need to become one nation, indivisible,” said council member Tim Brausen. “So please join us in working on it.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.