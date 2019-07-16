American Hockey Hero T.J. Oshie Chugs A Beer In Viral Video

T.J. Oshie’s beer chugging skills are as elite as they’ve ever been.

In a viral video shared by Barstool Sports on Twitter on Monday, the Washington Capitals forward hit a beer bong, and had no problem at all hammering a cold drink while on the golf course.

Just in case any of you thought his party skills had dropped off, this video should put any concerns you might have at rest.

Give it a watch below. It's incredible.

Oshie is such a cool dude, and I’m glad he’s on our side. He took it to the Russians in the 2014 Olympics, won a Stanley Cup with the Caps and he can drink beer with the best of them.

Honestly, what’s not to love?

If you’re not a fan of T.J. Oshie, then you probably just hate freedom. It’s really that simple. If you love this great country, love hockey, love beer and love sticking it to the Russians, then you have to be a fan of T.J. Oshie.

If you hate all those things, then get yourself a ticket to North Korea and get the hell out. I hear Pyongyang is lovely this time of year.

Props to Oshie for always keeping it 100. The sports would could absolutely use a few more guys like him. Let’s hope he stick around for a long time.