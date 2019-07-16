This Metal Rolling Storage Cart Is Not Only Stylish…Its Also On Sale Now For Prime Day!

Amazon’s Prime Day is a great time to stock up on everything you need for college. One of my favorite deals is on the Designa Metal Multi-function Rolling 3-Tier Utility Cart. The cart is also Amazon’s Choice for utility carts and I can see why. It provides a great location for a coffee pot and other kitchen or food supplies. It also makes a great spot for toiletries and beauty supplies, school supplies, or anything else you need to store in a small space. My daughter and her roommate used this cart as a mini kitchen for their room. The turquoise color matched their bedding and they thought it was cute. Additionally, it is incredibly sturdy and holds a lot of supplies. They also liked that it was on wheels so it could be tucked away in a corner, but could also be rolled out into the room if they needed to do that. The shelves are 3-3/8 inches deep so items will not fall out.
The strong structure has three large mesh metal bins that can each support 20 lbs. Per the manufacturer, the well-constructed cart supports up to 80 pounds overall. It exceeds national and international quality standards. For easy placement and movement, it includes 4 heavy-duty lockable casters allowing you to even stop on a slope if you need to. The wheels also rotate 360 degrees making it incredibly easy to push or pull. This was particularly helpful on move-in day. We packed it full of supplies to put in the car and had to roll it up hill to the dorm. Nothing fell out and the cart will be going back for a second year in August. It still looks like new. If turquoise isn’t your color, have no fear. It also comes in steel gray which goes with everything. The metal is TGIC-free and the coating material is industrial resin which is waterproof, rust-proof, and anti-fade. The cart is likely to last way beyond the college years, despite hard usage. It measures 17.9 x 14 x 31.3 inches and weighs 16.6 pounds when it is empty. This utility cart retails for $57.99, but you can get one today for only $37.69. Trust me, you will not be disappointed.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.