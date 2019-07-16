Trump’s Attacks On Progressive ‘Squad’ Continue

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, known as “the squad,” calling their remarks “vile” Tuesday.

Trump began tweeting Sunday that the “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done.” The tweets sparked outrage among Democrats, and the four congresswomen held a press conference Monday to hit back at Trump’s comments.

“The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician,” Trump tweeted Tuesday, continuing his attacks on “the squad.” (RELATED: Trump To Progressives: Fix Where You Came From First)

The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party. Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

…..shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Trump also accused the four of being “Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist.” Shortly before the press conference Monday, Trump tweeted that they were “pro Al-Qaeda.”

….They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, “some people did something.” Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

“Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!” Trump also tweeted Tuesday morning.

At the press conference Monday, Pressley of Massachusetts said that she would not refer to Trump as the president. She will only call him “the occupant as he is only occupying space.”

“It’s time for us to impeach this president,” Omar of Minnesota said Monday as she called the president out for alleged human rights abuses at the border and allowing “millions of Americans to die from a lack of health care.”

Ocasio-Cortez of New York continued Omar’s rhetoric, adding that the four “won’t get caught slippin’,” and Tlaib of Michigan also called for Trump to be impeached.

Both Democrats and Republicans have taken a stance against Trump’s tweets.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.