Trump’s Attacks On Progressive ‘Squad’ Continue

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during his 'Made In America' product showcase at the White House July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Reporter

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, known as “the squad,” calling their remarks “vile” Tuesday.

Trump began tweeting Sunday that the “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done.” The tweets sparked outrage among Democrats, and the four congresswomen held a press conference Monday to hit back at Trump’s comments.

“The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician,” Trump tweeted Tuesday, continuing his attacks on “the squad.” (RELATED: Trump To Progressives: Fix Where You Came From First)

Trump also accused the four of being “Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist.” Shortly before the press conference Monday, Trump tweeted that they were “pro Al-Qaeda.”

“Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!” Trump also tweeted Tuesday morning.

At the press conference Monday, Pressley of Massachusetts said that she would not refer to Trump as the president. She will only call him “the occupant as he is only occupying space.”

It’s time for us to impeach this president,” Omar of Minnesota said Monday as she called the president out for alleged human rights abuses at the border and allowing “millions of Americans to die from a lack of health care.”

Ocasio-Cortez of New York continued Omar’s rhetoric, adding that the four “won’t get caught slippin’,” and Tlaib of Michigan also called for Trump to be impeached.

Both Democrats and Republicans have taken a stance against Trump’s tweets.

