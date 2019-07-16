Trump On Pelosi’s Resolution: ‘I Don’t Have A Racist Bone In My Body’

President Donald Trump said he does not have a “Racist bone” in his body Tuesday on Twitter in a screed criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to draft a resolution to condemn his tweets against freshman congresswomen.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat […] Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. [Democratic Rep. Ilhan] Omar [of Minnesota] is polling at 8%, [Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020!” the president continued. (RELATED: Trump Doubles Down Amid Criticism From Left And Right For ‘Why Don’t They Go Back’ Tweet)

The back and forth stems from Trump’s Twitter rant in which he asked “why don’t they go back” of four progressive congresswomen, one of whom is an immigrant. Republicans including Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Texas Rep. Will Hurd criticized Trump for his remarks.

Pelosi said Monday her caucus will “forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks” with a resolution.

