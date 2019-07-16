Wisconsin Badgers Release Awesome Promo Photos Of The Quarterbacks

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped some awesome promo photos ahead of the start of the college football season.

The team shared pictures of quarterbacks Graham Mertz, Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boon and Chase Wolf on Monday, and they’re awesome. The young freshman phenom also shared two photos of himself from the promo shoot on Instagram. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

Give them all a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 15, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jul 15, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT

Go ahead and inject this right into my veins. Those look like four guys ready to run rough shot all over the B1G.

Those look like four men with a next-man-up mentality and the drive to win a title. I understand the entire point of promotional material is to promote that, and I’d say they’re doing a damn good job of getting it done. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

At the very least, those photos should have you all juiced for the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

We’re 45 days out from the start of the season for the Badgers. We open against USF August 30 in Tampa, and our quarterbacks are clearly going to be ready to roll.

I pity anybody who is foolish enough to bet against us. The mistakes of last year have been washed away, and now it’s time to remind the world what we’re all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

Stay tuned, folks. Things are going to get very crazy and exciting. I can’t wait to take this journey with all of you. It’s going to be one hell of a fun ride, and I’m ready for every moment.