Footage From 1992 Shows A Newly Single Trump At Mar-A-Lago With Epstein

A November 1992 tape from the NBC archives shows President Donald Trump chatting with alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The footage shows Trump with cheerleaders from the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins partying at the estate shortly after Trump’s separation from his first wife, Ivana Trump, in 1991. At one point, the women are seen chanting “Donald” while Trump laughs, and in another moment, Trump is seen patting a girl’s butt.

After partying for a while, the newly single Trump leaves to greet some guests, including Epstein.

WATCH:

Trump and Epstein then spend some time talking. At one point, Trump appears to point to one of the girls and tell Epstein, “she’s hot.” Trump is also talking to a second man during this conversation. (RELATED: A Look At Epstein’s Ties To Democrats)

Epstein was arrested in 2008 on two charges of prostitution in Florida, one with a minor. On July 6, he was arrested again in New York on charges of child sex trafficking. Following his arrest many pointed out that Trump was friends with Epstein.

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump said according to NBC News. “I was not a fan.”

Epstein was later banned from Trump’s Mar-a-Largo estate by Trump after allegedly assaulting an underage girl, according to court documents.

The footage was shot for NBC’s Faith Daniels’ talk show, “A Closer Look.” It was aired as a profile into the life of a newly divorced Trump, according to NBC. This footage was shot 16 years before Epstein was first arrested in Florida.

Trump has said that his relationship with Epstein was similar to everyone else in their circle, and they have not spoken since Epstein was first arrested in 2008.

