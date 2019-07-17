Anthony Davis Declines To Commit To Lakers Long Term

New Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is not yet ready to commit to the franchise long term.

The superstar told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols over the weekend that he was focused on the upcoming season, but did not offer any insight into his upcoming free agency. Davis can opt out of his contract following the 2019-2020 season. (RELATED: REPORT: Anthony Davis Prepares To Sell Out)

“Honestly, Rachel, I’m just focused on this season,” he told Nichols. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have one year here, so I’m going make the best of this year. ”

The Lakers traded young stars Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and a cadre of draft picks in order to the New Orleans Pelicans in order to pair Davis with LeBron James. Obviously, Los Angeles is planning on Davis sticking around for a while. If he were to bolt after one year, it could leave the franchise crippled beyond repair given how much they had to give up to get him. (RELATED: REPORT: Lakers Plan To Move LeBron James To Point Guard)

So, how worried should the Lakers be about Davis’ comments? Probably not too worried at this point. After all, it’s been assumed ever since Davis demanded out of New Orleans that Los Angeles was his preferred destination.

Still, a lot can change in a year. Lakers fans know that well after the Dwight Howard saga. If the Lakers disappoint next year, all bets could be off.