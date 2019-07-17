Apple To Roll Out More Diverse Same-Sex Couple Emojis With 75 Different Combinations

Tech-giant Apple announced Wednesday that it will roll out a new set of emojis that promote more “inclusion and diversity” this fall.

Apple users can expect 59 new emojis to hit their iPhones, a press release by the company details. The company said a user will have 75 possible combinations of race and gender for same-sex couple emojis.

“In a major update to the Holding Hands emoji typically used to represent couples and relationships, users will now be able to select any combination of skin tone, in addition to gender, to personalize the people holding hands, opening up more than 75 possible combinations,” Apple said in the release.

Apple claims the update is “powerful” and “encourages more inclusion and diversity.” The company also touted its wide array of “gender-neutral characters.” (RELATED: Newest Batch Of Emojis Emphasize Diversity, Accessibility)

The tech giant will also release a host of “disability-themed” emojis as well.

Apple made headlines back in August of 2016 when it switched out the gun emoji — reminiscent of a revolver — and replaced it with a squirt gun. The August update also included emojis the company defined as being “more inclusive,” a CNN report details.

Apple’s removal of the gun was reportedly because of a campaign titled New Yorker’s Against Gun Violence. Other tech companies have followed suit in a so-called push to reduce gun violence.

Microsoft and Facebook last two big tech companies to follow Apple’s lead on gun emoji https://t.co/UtaD1Lloml by @benlovejoy pic.twitter.com/Zxm8kc5NLS — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) April 26, 2018

Apple’s fall update will also include a wide variety of animals, food and activity emojis.

