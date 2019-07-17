Hairy Situation: Smuggler Busted With Pound Of Cocaine Under Toupee 

Authorities at Josep Tarradellas Airport in Barcelona apprehended a man flying in from Colombia, noticing that he obviously had pound cocaine under his toupee.

The traveler’s faux hair “protruded more than necessary,” alerting authorities to the $33,000 worth of narcotics sitting atop the man’s head on Tuesday, according to ABC 6.

The Spanish National Police mocked the smuggler on their Twitter, posting his photograph along with the caption “he’s going to drop his hair!”

This bust comes about a week after a U.S. Coast Guardsman leaped atop a moving 40 foot submarine loaded with “39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana worth a combined estimated $569 million,” according to a Coast Gard press release. (RELATED: Coast Guardsman Jumps On Top Of A Moving Suspected Narco Sub And The Video Is Incredible)

Earlier this summer, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported on “one of the largest drug seizures in United States history,” after federal agents discovered $1 billion of cocaine at a port in South Philadelphia.

