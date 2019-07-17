Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad Nominated For ‘2019 Outstanding Commercial’ Emmy

Former NFL quarterback and current activist Colin Kaepernick has been nominated for the “2019 Outstanding Commercial Emmy Award” after a successful Nike commercial that debuted in September 2018.

Nike is joined by four other popular commercials who are vying to take home the award, which include a Netflix, Sandy Hook Promise and two Apple ads. (RELATED: Mike Rowe On Kaepernick’s Nike Patriotic Shoes Argument: It’s Completely Void Of Logic’)

Here is the original commercial that Nike ran:

The mix of athletes and people overcoming adversity hit home for a ton of people dealing with problems in their own lives and trying to defeat them. While narrating the ad titled “Dream Crazy,” Kaepernick notes the importance of dreaming for something better in the long run.

Kaepernick has been all over the news for the last couple years for multiple comments and decisions. Most recently, the former 49ers quarterback voiced his displeasure with Nike’s Betsy Ross inspired shoes. The company opted to drop the shoes because of Kaepernick’s concerns.

The quarterback was also formerly involved in the kneeing during the national anthem scandal that led to constant debates on the patriotic song to this day.

After watching all the commercials over once again, from a publicity standpoint it seems like the Nike ad should be the betting favorite. Want to try and get more viewers? Insert a controversial figure to win some big award.

In a year where there weren’t really that memorable commercials, this one probably initiated the most buzz which I guess constitutes a commercial being solid or not.

The award show’s final decision will be shown in September and it will be worth monitoring if the Nike advertisement comes out on top.