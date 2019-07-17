Drew Lock Expected To Hold Out For ‘Quarterback Premium’

The Denver Broncos kick off the team’s minicamp Wednesday under new head coach Vic Fangio, but rookie second-round draft pick Drew Lock is expected to hold out for a bigger rookie contract.

Lock, a former quarterback for the Missouri Tigers, is still negotiating his rookie deal to try to gain a “quarterback premium” because of the importance of the position.

The main reason for the stalemate is because Lock wants to be paid more than Dalton Risner who was selected by the Broncos one pick ahead of him in the same round.

Risner signed finally signed a deal with the Broncos on a four-year contract Tuesday. Future teammate Drew Lock’s situation is still up in the air. (RELATED: John Elway Says Joe Flacco Will Be The Starting Quarterback For The Denver Broncos)

Coming out of college, Lock was regarded by many as a raw quarterback prospect with an insanely talented arm. With Joe Flacco expected to start the season running the offense, Lock would be groomed for future use in the next couple of seasons.

Quarterback premiums are extremely rare since the rookie wage scale basically reigns supreme for teams from a negotiating standpoint. It is a very bold decision by Lock to ask for this premium, especially after not even being drafted in the first round.

With Broncos reporting to camp today, 2nd-round rookie QB Drew Lock is lone holdout. Has a few hours to get it done. No 2nd-rd QB has received “QB premium” in last 5 years per 9news research. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 17, 2019

I don’t know who is telling Lock to holdout, but it’s not incredibly wise. For a quarterback entering the league who needs to learn the offense and get reps, holding out is just delaying improving his skillset.

Broncos fans have no reason to worry just yet, but if entering next week Lock is still unsigned, then something needs to give.