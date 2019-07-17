Harry Styles Reportedly Looking At Role Of Prince Eric In Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’

Harry Styles could be getting a new role on the big screen.

Styles, 25, was reportedly eyeing a role in director Rob Marshall’s new live-action “Little Mermaid,” according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The former One Direction member recently lost out on a role in the Elvis Presley biopic, and is now available to commit to the Disney remake.

Styles will join the Disney cast as Prince Eric, Deadline reported. He lost the role of Elvis to former Disney star Austin Butler.

Having THE Harry Styles as Prince Eric would literally make all my dreams come true. Not only does he resemble the dreamy prince to an extent, but he has the voice of an angel. (RELATED: Watch Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Trailer)

“The Little Mermaid” is my all-time favorite Disney princess movie, so I can’t wait for this to come out in general. However, having Harry Styles as Prince Eric would make me at least ten times more excited to see this movie.

Halle Bailey is set to play Ariel, and I’ve listened to her sing. She’s amazing, which makes her perfect for the role.

I went to see the live-action remake of “Aladdin” in theaters and I was not disappointed with the results, so I have high expectations for “Little Mermaid.” The cast has turned out great so far.