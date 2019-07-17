Summer Scorcher To Hit The East Coast

Suffering through 100-degree-heat will be a shared experience for many Americans in coming days, as a heatwave hits the country.

Much of the central U.S. is already under an excessive heat warning, according to the National Weather Service, but conditions are forecasted to worsen, especially in the east. (RELATED: Allied Weather Forecasters Saved D-Day From Failure)

“A dangerous and widespread summer heat wave is expected through this upcoming weekend across much of the Central and Eastern U.S.,” says the National Weather Service. “High temperatures to surge into the 90s and 100s in many locations, while heat indices will top 100 and approach 110 degrees or higher. There also will be no relief at night, as low temperatures remain in the upper 70s and 80s.”

The Weather Service also predicts low wind across the nation, especially on the East Coast.

The Weather Service is imploring parents to keep an eye on their children as the heat wave intensifies.

“Already 9 toddlers have died in hot cars in 2019,” says the service. Even in 70 degree weather, “a dark dashboard or carseat can quickly reach temperatures in the range of 180°F to over 200°F.”

Phoenix has already seen its temperature spike, with Tuesday warming up to 115 degrees, setting a record for this year. The Phoenix zoo faced a challenge keeping the animals cool, reported The AP. Fortunately, a combination of icy snacks, frequent misting and natural heat tolerance kept the animals safe and healthy.

